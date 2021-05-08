Rebels trounce Hurricanes

The Southland baseball team scored an 18-1 win at Houston (0-14 overall) Friday.

James Mullenbach struck out six to score the win for the Rebels (7-2 overall) and Harrison Hanna knocked in four runs.

Southland pitching: James Mullenbach (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 6 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI; James Mullenbach, 1-for-3, BB, R; Nick Boe, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Isaac Felten, 1-for-1, R; Dan Boe, 2-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Conner Edland, BB; Eli Wolff, 2-for-5, 3 R; Harrison Hanna, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs, BB; Gavin Nelsen, 3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3; Tyson Stevens, R