Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

A woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant made her first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Sadie Catherine Washington, 20, of Minneapolis, formerly of Austin, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine within a 90-day period – and four counts of felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic drug.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Jan. 14, 2020, about purchasing methamphetamine from Washington. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Washington, who sold him 3.147 grams of methamphetamine. The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location, surrendered the methamphetamine and confirmed Washington had sold him the drugs.

Similar purchases were arranged on March 3, March 12 and April 7, 2020. For each purchase, the CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Washington at various locations. After each purchase, he met with police at predetermined locations, surrendering 3.395 grams, 0.819 grams and 3.155 grams of methamphetamine respectively.

A review of Washington’s criminal record shows she is currently awaiting disposition on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Washington will appear in court again on April 8.