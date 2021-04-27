expand
April 27, 2021

Vikings take down FBA as Freeburg homers

By Daily Herald

Published 9:04 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

The Hayfield softball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (2-4 overall) 7-2 in Hayfield Monday.

Kylie Freeburg homered and  knocked in four runs for the Vikings (4-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 1-for-4, R; Anna Bamlet, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Kylie Freeburg, 3-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-4; Jo Tempel, 0-for-2, BB; Natlie Beaver, 0-for-2, BB; Maleah Olson, 1-for-1, 2 BBs, R; Kenna Selk, 1-for-2, double, RBI, R

