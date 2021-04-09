Traveler optimism grows as summer approaches

Traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available.

According to a a new AAA survey nearly half of Minnesotans (49 percent) are comfortable taking a trip. That’s almost a 10 percentage-point increase compared to our previous survey in January.

Minnesotans cite increased safety measures and less fear of the dangers associated with the virus as the top two reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. Nearly a third (31 percent) are less afraid of the dangers, while even more (36 percent) base their confidence on masks and sanitization. Additionally, more than a quarter (26 percent) have received the vaccine.

“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is so much pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from Minnesotans who are eager to plan a trip,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA -— The Auto Club Group. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”

According to the survey:

• 57 percent of Minnesotans expect to travel in 2021

• 32 percent of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June

• 65 percent of Minnesotans say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic

• 48 percent of Minnesotans say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated.