Tempel strikes out 10 as Vikings down Rebels

The Hayfield baseball team won its third straight game when it beat Southland (3-1 overall) 15-5 in six innings in Hayfield Thursday.

Joey Tempel struck out 10 as he dominated the final five innings of the game for Hayfield (3-0 overall).

The Rebels (3-1 overall) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Hayfield pitching: Joey Tempel (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 10 K, 1 HBP

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 R, 2 SB; Joey Tempel, 1-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Karver Heydt, 3-for-4, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Lucas Hansen, 3-for-5, double, R, 2 RBIs; Isaiah Tempel, 1-for-4, BB, R; Ethan Slaathaug, 0-for-3, 2 BBs, RBI, R, SB; Erik Bungum, 0-for-3, BB, RBI, R; Isaac Watson, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R, BB, 2 SB; Nolan Klocke, 0-for-1, 2 BBs, 2 R, SB; Kael Becker, BB, R

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 1-for-3, double, R; Mullenbach, 1-for-3, R; Nick Boe, 1-for-2, R, BB; Dan Boe, 1-for-2 BB, R