expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Freshly stocked trout swim near the shore of Wolf Creek last year. Herald file photo

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

By Daily Herald

Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Anglers have a new StreamFinder tool to find places to fish and a webinar to learn tips

Minnesota’s popular warm weather stream trout season opens Saturday, April 17, with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 17 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.

“Minnesota has some excellent trout fishing and anglers help pay for trout habitat and access improvements with their fishing licenses and trout stamps,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you haven’t given trout fishing a try, it can be a relaxing, challenging and exciting way to fish. And you don’t need a boat to fish for trout.”

Whether you’re new to the sport or an experienced trout angler, the DNR has new information on Minnesota’s trout streams and lakes available on its website. Modeled after the DNR’s popular LakeFinder tool, StreamFinder provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. Anglers also will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota’s six trout fishing regions.

Anyone interested in learning the basics of fly fishing, including tools to help find a fishing spot, can join the DNR’s free webinar at noon on Wednesday, April 14. The webinar is part of the new Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series from the DNR and features brief, relevant information on skills and upcoming events. Registration and more information are available online.

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams. The southeastern part of the state has a wide variety of streams and fishing opportunities — everything from big waters with fly or bait casting, to tiny streams that require an angler to crawl through brush to access. In other areas of the state, anglers can find trout fishing excitement on Lake Superior or its tributaries, and in northwestern Minnesota on the Straight River or Kabekona Creek.

Anglers fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license. Complete trout season details are available at mndnr.gov/fishing.

More News

Packers show positive signs in loss to Falcons

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

News

Wrestlers at youth tournament contract the coronavirus

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Local Government

Mower County Commissioner Special General Election Tuesday, April 13

News

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

News

Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Hayfield

Vikings land their ship

Mower County

Eyes on the horizon