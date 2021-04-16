Stephen A. Voogd, 70 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Steve was born March 20, 1951 at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota to Charles and Lois (Hallman) Voogd. He grew up in Austin, graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1969 and attended Austin Junior College. He worked for the United States Postal Service. Steve married Gretchen Laybourn on September 11, 1982.

Steve was a member of the Eagles Club and the V.F.W. He enjoyed spending time fishing and playing golf. He was an avid fan of both the Minnesota Vikings and Twins and enjoyed attending games with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Voogd; in-laws, Charles and Helen Laybourn; brother, Brian Voogd; sister-in-law, Karen (Laybourn) Loehr; and brother-in-law, Bill Wuerflein.

Steve is survived by his wife, Gretchen Voogd of Austin; daughter, Sarah Voogd of Rochester; son, Scott Voogd of Austin; grandson, Caleb Stephen Voogd of Austin; siblings, Linda (William) Olson of Fort Myers, Florida, Charles (Deborah) Voogd of Austin, Vicki Wuerflein of Hollandale, and Roger Voogd of Austin; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to MN-Fish Sportfishing Foundation and Coalition, P.O. Box 522, Walker, Minnesota 56484 (MN-Fish.com).