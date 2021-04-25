Slow start dooms Bruins in home loss to St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen 6-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Norsemen made good on three first period power play goals and they added a short handed goal to go up 5-1 in the first period.

Hudson Hodges stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief for Austin (17-26-4-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 5 0 1 – 6

Austin 1 2 0 – 3

First period

(SC) Cooper Gay (Blake Perbix, Nikolas Hong) 4:51

(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Brett Chorske, Evan Murr) (power play) 5:52

(SC) Jack Sucy (Chorske, O’Neill) (power play) 8:24

(SC) Hunter Hanson (Perpix, Hong) (power play) 11:17

(A) Max Ruoho (Travis Shoudy) 14:31

(SC) Logan Kittelson (Nick Young, Charlie Skinner) (short handed) 18:12

Second period

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Barrett Brooks, Shoudy) 1:32

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Garrett Dahm, Kyle Oleksiuk) (power play) 8:34

Third period

(SC) Nick Young (Charlie Skinner, Chase Freiermuth) 5:39

Shots: Austin – 24; St. Cloud – 31

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; St. Cloud 3-for-8