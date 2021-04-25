Slow start dooms Bruins in home loss to St. Cloud
The Austin Bruins lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen 6-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
The Norsemen made good on three first period power play goals and they added a short handed goal to go up 5-1 in the first period.
Hudson Hodges stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief for Austin (17-26-4-3 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
SC 5 0 1 – 6
Austin 1 2 0 – 3
First period
(SC) Cooper Gay (Blake Perbix, Nikolas Hong) 4:51
(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Brett Chorske, Evan Murr) (power play) 5:52
(SC) Jack Sucy (Chorske, O’Neill) (power play) 8:24
(SC) Hunter Hanson (Perpix, Hong) (power play) 11:17
(A) Max Ruoho (Travis Shoudy) 14:31
(SC) Logan Kittelson (Nick Young, Charlie Skinner) (short handed) 18:12
Second period
(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Barrett Brooks, Shoudy) 1:32
(A) Ben Dexheimer (Garrett Dahm, Kyle Oleksiuk) (power play) 8:34
Third period
(SC) Nick Young (Charlie Skinner, Chase Freiermuth) 5:39
Shots: Austin – 24; St. Cloud – 31
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; St. Cloud 3-for-8