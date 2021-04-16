Several local WWTPs recognized for excellence by MPCA

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) on Thursday recognized 77 wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance.

To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality, especially during a global pandemic” said Dana Vanderbosch, Municipal Division Director at MPCA. “It is this kind of essential and difficult work that has kept Minnesotans and the environment protected during these unprecedented times.”

Among the plants recognized were WWTPs in Adams, Blooming Prairie, Brownsdale, Dexter, Hayfield, Lyle and Sargeant.

A total of 292 wastewater treatment plants across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.