Second suspect charged in mid-March burglary

A second individual allegedly involved in a mid-March residential burglary made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 19, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police officer responded to a burglary call at about 2:26 p.m. on March 15 at a residence in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast. An adult male reported he had returned home and found a male, who he believed was Pitchford, and a female (later identified as Joanna GisselleMaldonado) in his residence. He said Maldonado was cooking at his stove and both she and Pitchford (who was wearing a mask) left when he called the police.

He reported several items stolen, including a JBL bluetooth speaker, some vehicle titles and keys, approximately $30 in loose change, and a small bottle of Tide laundry soap. He believed they entered through the front door, though the officer found no damage to the door.

The victim also pointed out a knife on the kitchen table, telling the officer Pitchford was holding the knife, though he never threatened him with it.

The officer observed two sets of shoe prints in the snow. One set was smaller than the other.

The following day, detectives showed the victim a photo array of male and female suspects. The victim positively identified Maldonado, but was unable to identify Pitchford.

The victim also reported that after the officer left, he located a screwdriver in his bedroom that did not belong there. He said he believed it was used to force open his bedroom door, which was locked at the time.

On March 23, the victim contacted police and confirmed Pitchford was the male suspect. He sent pictures that were from a Facebook account located by a friend. The account was under the name “Anthony Johnson”; however, a detective recognized Pitchford from the photographs.

The victim also reported that he had been advised that Pitchford was living in a truck parked at a residence in the 600 block of 10th Street Northeast that belonged to a relative of Maldonado. The detective drove to the residence and saw a truck in the back yard that had its windows covered by a tarp. It did not appear that anyone was inside the truck as it had been raining and there were no tracks in the grass and mud that led to the truck.

Maldonado was charged with felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling last week in Mower County District Court.

A review of Pitchford’s criminal history shows prior convictions for violating domestic abuse no contact orders. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft and fleeing a peace officer.

Pitchford will appear in court again on April 8.