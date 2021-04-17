Sarah Lysne: The joy of the moment

It was just an ordinary Monday,

but the night was somehow magical.

It had been such a long time since I had spent any amount of time outside.

When the sun was just beginning to set,

I decided to sit on the deck for about an hour and a half.

As I said there,

a lot of things happened.

A white cat, with a black tail, sauntered through the yard.

I looked up at the black branches of the walnut tree beautifully silhouetted against the sky.

The tall pine tree swayed in the wind, and it was wonderful to feel the soft breeze on my face.

I read a book of essays and

soaked up the sound of the outside.

A cardinal sang it’s joyful song.

The motorcycles rumble by.

Dogs bark in my neighbor’s yard next door.

I sat there a little while longer.

The sky grew dark, and the stars came out.

I’ve always thought of stars as our loved ones, who have left this world,shining their bright lights into our lives. It is comforting.

I wasn’t on the beach.

I wasn’t sitting on a beautiful mountainside.

I was just in my own backyard.

But I was enjoying my surroundings.

I was enjoying the moment of this beautiful, ordinary Monday evening.