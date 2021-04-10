Rebels pile on 31 runs in opener

The Southland baseball team opened its season with a 31-1 win in five innings over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on the road Friday.

Alec Bissen had four hits and two RBIs, while pitching two scoreless innings for the Rebels (1-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 5 K; Alec Bissen, 2 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

Southland hitting: Bissen, 4-for-6, 2 RBIs, 4 R; Eli Wolff, 3-for-4, 5 R, R RBIs; Nick Boe, 3-for-4, 4 R, 3 RBIs; James Mullenbach, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Dan Boe, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs, HBP; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-4, 4 R, RBI; Hanna, 1-for-2, 4 R, 3 BBs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Felten, 1-for-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Jonas Wiste, 2-for-2, R, 3 RBISs; Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Connor Edland, 1-for-1, RBI; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-1