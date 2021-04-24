Rebels crush Mabel-Canton 19-0

The Southland baseball team beat Mabel-Canton (0-3 overall) 19-0 in Mabel Friday.

Nick Boe had three RBIs for the Rebels (4-1 overall).

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 1-for-1, 3 RBIs, 3 R; James Mullenbach, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, double; Nick Boe, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Dan Boe, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Eli Wolff, 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Harrison Hanna, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Gavin Nelson, 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Connor Edland, 1-for-1, RBI