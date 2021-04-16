expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

By Associated Press

Published 7:02 am Friday, April 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic.

Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police. One of them had critical injuries, police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.

A witness said that he was working inside the building when he heard several gunshots in rapid succession.

“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller told WTHR-TV.

“What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

Police have not identified the shooter or said whether he was an employee at the facility.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident,” Cook said.

Craig McCartt, of the Indianapolis police, told NBC Today early Friday that officers still knew “very little.”

It was the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the U.S. Last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during at argument at a home in March.

Family members gathered at a nearby hotel to await word on loved ones — and some employees were bused there for tearful reunions. But other relatives said they still had no information about their loved ones hours later. Most employees aren’t allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building, making contact with them difficult.

“When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are … what are you supposed to do?” said Mindy Carson, holding back tears. Her daughter, Jessica, works in the facility and she had not heard from her.

Police were called to reports of gunfire Thursday just after 11 p.m., and officers “came in contact with (an) active shooter incident,” Cook said. The gunman later killed himself.

“The officers responded, they came in and did their job. A lot of them are trying to face this, because this is a sight that no one should have to see,” Cook said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett lamented that the city was “confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors.”

FedEx released a statement saying saying it is cooperating with authorities.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” the statement said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

A man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

More News

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Funeral notice: Linda Ann Jakobson, 76

John T. Jette, 85

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

News

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

News

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

News

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

News

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

News

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Business

Location, location, location

Mower County

Mueller wins special election for county First District seat

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem