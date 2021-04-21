Paul A. Klingfus, 76

Paul Allen Klingfus, age 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home. Paul was born March 1, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Otto and Anna (Barnhauser) Klingfus. He grew up on the family dairy farm near Austin and attended Ellis Middle School and Austin High School. On May 21, 1966, Paul married Ardith Reed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Paul and Ardith lived and worked on the dairy farm where he was born, raising their two sons. Paul dearly loved the farm, raising his cats, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Most important to Paul was time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Ardith Klingfus of Austin, Minnesota; sons, Andrew (Renee) Klingfus of Glenville, Minnesota, Pete (Charlotte) Klingfus of Austin, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Paige, Cara, Baillie, Brittany, Aimee, and Tommy; and three great grandchildren, Graham, Jaxyn, and Remi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Anna Klingfus; brother, William “Bill” Klingfus; and sister, Lois Paulson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.