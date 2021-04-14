expand
April 14, 2021

Packer boys open with big numbers on the greens

By Daily Herald

Published 10:11 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Austin boys golf team opened its season with a 363-404 loss to Albert Lea on a cold and windy day at Austin Country Club Tuesday.

The Packers were led by Cale Tupy, who shot a 98. Ben Ziems was the only Austin golfer with any varsity experience in the lineup and he shot a 101.

“It was a tough day to play golf,” Austin head coach Matt Raso said. “We are up from seven to 17 golfers from two years ago. They are all great kids and I am proud of the way we battled. We were without our No. 1 player, Ian Bundy, as he is also playing baseball. I am excited about the future of this team and program.”

Austin seventh grader Isaac Anderson shot a 94 on the JV team in his first ever high school meet.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 98; Joe Ewing, 100; Ben Ziems, 101; Eli Krueger, 111; Joe Garry, 112

