Packer baseball team splits a DH with Wingers

The Austin baseball team split a doubleheader with Red Wing (2-2 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) when the Packers lost the first game 7-2 and won the nightcap 9-6 in Red Wing Saturday.

Teyghan Hovland went four-for-nine with three RBIs for Austin (2-3 overall, 1-3 Big Nine).

Red Wing 7, Austin 2

Austin pitching: Brady Kominek (L) 4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K; Ian Bundy, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Logan Murphy, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-4; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-2, BB; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2; Nic Robertson, 1-for-3, double, R

Austin 9, Red Wing 6

Austin pitching: Brayden Bishop, 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 K; Nic Robertson (W) 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 4 K

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-1, RBI; Nic Robertson, 2-for-5, RBI, R; Teyghan Hovland, 3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-3, RBI; Cal Fox, 2-for-4; RJ Wiesler, 1-for-2; Bryce Fisher, 2-for-4, 2 R; Ian Bundy, 1-for-4, R; Logan Murphy, R; Lathan Wilson, 2 R