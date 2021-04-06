expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Pack is finally getting back on the track

By Rocky Hulne

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Packers were back on Larry Gilbertson track for the first time in two years on Monday, and while a lot of things have changed, some things remain the same.

The Packers have graduated two full classes since the team last held a season, but they do have some athletes who know what it takes to land on a varsity lineup. Kaden Murley, a junior middle distance runner, was a big contributor as a wide-eyed freshman, and now he’s taking on the role of a leader as he is fresh off a basketball season that saw him play in the Section 1AAA title game.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but as long as my teammates believe in me and we believe in them, we can do anything,” Murley said. “We’re going to lead them and they can help us become good leaders. It’s going to be a good year.”

Murley said it’s tough to adjust to the new COVID-19 protocols -— which include wearing masks in practice and in between events on meet days. Murley said being able to practice with his teammates has boosted his spirits after going through a 2020 spring that left the whole squad grounded.

“It is starting to feel a lot better. I’ve been keeping myself in shape with all of the sports. It’s kind of difficult, especially with the way basketball season ended, but we have to get back into track running shape,” Murley said. “I have plenty of motivation because I always want to do my best and I want to get to the top level.”

Austin junior Joseph Walker, a sprinter and long jumper, didn’t make a big varsity impact as a freshman, but he’s been hard at work since last spring and he had a breakout season with the football team this past fall.

He said it’s still a tough adjustment to get back to running with track and field form.

“I’ve used the extra time I’ve had to lift and get ready for sports,” Walker said. “I’ve been running and lifting to get ready for track. I missed track a lot last year, a lot more than I thought I would.”

This season will be especially important for the senior class and Toria Strampe, who is one of the team’s top high jumpers, is going to make the most of her final season. She was also a member of the Austin Packer dance team that took second in high kick, and now she’s trying to retrain her muscles for a new competition.

“I want to grow to be better than I was. With a year off, it’ll take some work, but it’s possible,” Strampe said. “I’m really excited to see where I am now. I’ve been working on some stuff at home, but it’s kind of hard without a mat. Hopefully it goes well. It’s really fun to be out here with other people instead of working out on our own.”

Austin junior sprinter Kendall Gilster was one of the Packers’ top speedsters as a freshman and she’s aiming to get her 100-meter dash time under 13 seconds this season. While she’s only been on the track for a short period of time, Gilster has been putting in 5:30 a.m. sprinting sessions at the YMCA and at-home workouts for quite some time.

“I’ve been getting back in shape. It’s so much fun to see everybody getting better and improving. It helps to have teammates motivate us,” Gilster said. “It’s kind of awful wearing a mask when it’s really hot out and you can’t breathe, but as long as we can compete, we’ll be fine.”

If Gilster or any of the other Packers are looking for motivation, all they need to do is reflect on last year as they were stuck at home with no school or sports for the last three months of the school year.

“I missed track a lot last year and it was really horrible,” Gilster said. “It was really sad having to stay home. The season kept getting pushed back and talk of online meets never really grew into anything.”

The Packers will open their track and field season at Faribault at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school