expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

By Daily Herald

Published 6:53 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

By Irene Nelson

Pacelli Events Coordinator and Advancement Assistant

We invite you to be a part of Pacelli Catholic School’s 29th Virtual Annual Benefit Auction!

Photo provided

This year’s “Adventure Awaits” travel theme speaks to our longing to get beyond the constraints of COVID-19. Whether we are enthusiastic about a trip or a trip to a restaurant, we are longing for adventure beyond our homes.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and risks it continues to present, the normally in-person event will again be held as a virtual, online fundraiser. Like last year, Pacelli’s Auction will have a mobile bidding aspect and will be able to reach Pacelli alumni and friends across the country once again. Through the generosity of our donors, we were able to pivot to a virtual event last year with much success! We are counting on support from the entire community to help us reach our $325,000 goal this year.

Please log on to Pacelli’s Auction website at: https://one.bidpal.net/pacellibenefitauction2021 for information regarding how to register, the Auction timeline, and to view some amazing trips and experiences that will be up for bidding!

Registration for Pacelli’s Auction opens on Wednesday, April 7, and Silent Auction items will be available for viewing on Friday, April 9. Be sure to mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 14, when the Silent Auction begin, and the Featured Items will be available for viewing! The beloved Dessert Dash is back; however, it has a “sweet” twist, so you will need to be swift! Check out the Auction website for more information. The excitement continues to build on Friday, April 16, when the “Featured Items” Auction begins! We highly recommend not waiting until Saturday to start bidding on these amazing trips, experiences and items! Then, the evening we have all been waiting for, April 17, 2021, starting at 7 p.m., be sure to join us for the live, virtual portion of the Auction. Auctioneer Dave Thompson, along with Mayor and Pacelli parent Steve King, will be providing the evening’s entertainment and highlighting the Featured Items, the BIG GIVE and drawing for this year’s “Cruisin’ for Cash” Raffle winners! There is still time to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the $1,000 Great Journeys Jackpot! Please visit www.pacellischools.org to fill out a convenient Raffle Ticket Form.

Through generous donations, community support, and dedicated volunteers, Pacelli’s Annual Benefit Auction has been instrumental in providing for the needs of all our students and helping to support a quality educational alternative for preschool through 12th grade. On behalf of the administration, board, staff, parents and students of Pacelli Catholic Schools, thank you for your support and generosity. We hope you will be a part of our auction success!

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school