April 13, 2021

Pacelli holds Shamrockin’ Run

By Daily Herald

Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Pacelli Catholic Schools hosted the seventh annual Shamrockin’ Run at Pacelli, on Saturday, April 10. A total of 160 people participated in either the 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk or virtually.

“It was fun for Pacelli to put on an event for the whole community to take part in and enjoy, especially in these unusual times”, said Ryan Bickler, Run Committee Chair. “While we had plenty of more serious runners who might use this as a tune up event for the summer running season, it’s also nice to see lots of kids and families participate as well.”

Five K runners ranged from age 4 to 78. Special precautions were evident at the event, with everything being outside, masks being worn right up to race time, lots of hand sanitizer and conscious social distancing.

The fastest 5K time for the men’s division was turned in by Alex Clark at 18:06, followed by Tom Cook at 18:54 and Joe Heimer at 19:05. Fastest 5K female time was Kirsten Koopal at 22:22, followed by Lexi Lewis at 22:44 and Kara Heimer at 24:20. A complete list of results is posted at www.runsignup.com and www.pacellischools.org.

“We had a number of new sponsors join this year and we really appreciate that support. We just really want to say thank you to everyone for participating in the seventh annual Shamrockin’ Run,” Bickler said. “The support from all of the many sponsors, all the volunteers, the Pacelli Booster Club Run committee and all the runners/walkers for turning out to enjoy some time together was really great to see. Thank you to everyone!”

