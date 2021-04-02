Over 14K Mower residents have received at least one vaccine

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,393 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 118 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

The MDH has also reported 32 COVID-related deaths in Mower County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, March 31, 14,380 Mower County residents, or 46 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 8,083 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report. The MDH also reports that 79 percent of the county’s 65 and older population have received at least one vaccine.

Statewide, the MDH reported 524,203 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 23,015 are still active.

As of Friday, 27,476 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,651 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,864 on Friday. Of those, 4,282 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.