expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Hayfield celebrates its Minnesota Class A quarterfinal victory over Legacy Christian Academy. Herald file photo

Our opinion: Small Town Pride

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

We want to congratulate the Hayfield Vikings boys basketball team for their recent championship at the Minnesota Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament this past weekend.

Any time a team can accomplish this feat is a triumph not only for the team and coaches but for a community. This becomes especially important when a town the size of Hayfield accomplishes this.

Not to say communities of size don’t have pride in their championship teams, but small towns often rally closer due to the inherent close-knit ties. These are people kids see each day in school, at the store or getting gas. Many of these players have jobs in their community and when members of the community can interact with players and coaches, it brings a championship that much closer to home.

This is meaningful in another way in that this is the first-ever championship for the Vikings, who have enjoyed local and postseason success, but have never been able to punch this far onto the state stage.

Hayfield has been to the state tournament before, but this was finally their time to shine and we couldn’t be more supportive of such a great program.

Across the board, this team, led by Chris Pack, is an example of hard work, integrity and grit.

So again, we would like to congratulate the Hayfield Vikings on their stellar title quest, but what’s more, we congratulate the community of Hayfield for putting out a team that defines respect.

More News

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Aaron J. Loverink, 49

Location, location, location

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

News

Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Business

Location, location, location

Mower County

Mueller wins special election for county First District seat

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

News

Wrestlers at youth tournament contract the coronavirus

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Local Government

Mower County Commissioner Special General Election Tuesday, April 13

News

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun