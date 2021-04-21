Our Opinion: FFA bolstering tomorrow’s farmers

We were thrilled to be on hand Monday morning when Austin High School senior Braden Greibrok was named the 2021 FFA State Star Degree recipient.

As we came to learn, it’s an award that recognized the work of FFA members through a variety of criteria. In large part, Braden’s work included Supervised Ag Experience that looked at two different hybrid corn varieties in a side-by-side comparison.

Approximately 50 hours was put into this project by Braden, not counting all of the hours he put into classroom work and outside of the classroom. It’s that kind of dedication that continues to be an example of just how important FFA continues to be for the future of agriculture.

Future Farmers of America for years has been an organization with a deep tie to the ag community by being at the forefront of those going into agriculture at an early age.

This strong organization continues to be a driving force of keeping that agriculture base strong. The very first paragraph of the FFA Creed sets a strong theme for what this national organization has been working toward for so many years since its beginnings in 1928.

“I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds – achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.”

This paragraph puts a strong emphasis on what it means to be a part of today and tomorrow’s ag world. FFA remains instrumental in ensuring those coming into the world of farming understand the values and the weight behind these words.

As Braden has demonstrated in his work toward being a State Star Degree recipient, ag will continue to be built on the shoulders of those willing to dig their hands into the soil and do the work necessary to ensure ag continues to thrive.

We strongly encourage students to at least give FFA a try, even if you are not a farmer. The Austin High School FFA Club could be a welcoming first step into a new and satisfying world.