expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

By Associated Press

Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

FREDERICK, Md. — A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two U.S. Navy sailors at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a petty officer third class assigned to Fort Detrick, began shooting with a rifle inside a Navy-related business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, Frederick police and Fort Detrick officials said at a news conference. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

Brigadier General Michael J. Talley said Woldesenbet drove to the base after the initial shooting at the office park and sped past the gate before he could be searched. Talley said he made it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot. He then brandished his weapon at officers from the installation’s police force who had pursued him.

Talley said investigators are looking at whether the shooter knew the victims, but refused to speculate, saying, “We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

The base is a huge economic driver in the region, drawing scientists, military personnel and their families. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor noted that various defense contractors are located near Fort Detrick and that it wouldn’t be unusual for a member of the military to be off base and working with a private firm that does business with the U.S. government.

“When these incidents happen in other places, you’re always grateful that it’s not your community,” O’Connor added. “But you always know, perhaps in the back of your mind, that that’s just luck — that there isn’t any reason why it couldn’t happen here. And today it did.”

By early afternoon, the Nallin Farm gate at Fort Detrick through which the shooter entered remained closed and two officers were standing by.

Mark Nelson, a firefighter who lives in a row of townhomes across the street from the base, said he heard the base blast warning sirens Tuesday morning.

“I heard, I don’t know what they call it, but they were like air raid sirens, and I knew something was going on,” Nelson said.

Lando called the shootings “very tragic.”

“It’s happening too frequently,” he said. Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happening. And now it’s happening in our backyards.”

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school