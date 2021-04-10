No rest for the Blossoms: BP jumps into softball season with a big win

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — It has 17 days since Allison Krohnberg and Bobbie Bruns were playing in the Section 1A girls basketball semifinals and it had been two years since they had played softball.

None of that mattered as both players answered the bell when the Awesome Blossoms opened their softball season with a 10-0 win in five innings over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in BP Friday.

Krohnberg struck out five as she allowed just three baserunners and Bruns smacked an inside-the-park home run to give the Awesome Blossoms (1-0 overall) a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Krohnberg was BP’s back-up pitcher two years ago, but she’ll serve as BP’s ace this spring.

“I’ve pitched a few times over the years and I’m pretty comfortable in there,” Krohnberg, a senior, said. “I kind of jumped into softball this year. Basketball was really good for us and it was kind of our main focus. We started last Monday and went into softball. I felt really good out there today and we did really well.”

Bruns is now officially a four-sport athlete in her junior year as she also competed on the BP cross country, volleyball and basketball teams this season. She hasn’t missed a beat with so little rest as Bruns possessed plenty of energy while playing shortstop on Friday.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed softball until I got back on the field. I missed playing and I missed these girls. It’s good to be back,” Bruns said. “We have a lot of young girls with a lot of potential. Al is a great team leader and a great role model for us.”

Rachel Winzenburg added to BP’s effort when she blasted a three-run double to center field to put the Awesome Blossoms up 5-0. BP finished the game with nine hits and zero errors, leaving BP head coach Jenna Volgarino impressed with the opening day performance.

“Our goal today was just to make contact and put in play and they did that. I’m happy with that,” Volgarino said. “It’s crazy to think that it’s been two years and we’ve got some people in new spots and some younger kids on the team, but I think everyone showed up to play today.”

The Awesome Blossoms’ best days should be ahead of them as Friday’s game was far from ideal. Temperatures were in the mid 40s and there were high winds and rain.

“Last Monday was our first official day of practice,” Volgarino said. “Al looked great and she worked really hard in the circle today and our defense did their job by making plays behind her.“

JWP 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

BP 2 0 4 2 2 — 10 9 0

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 HBP

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, R, SB; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R, SB; Allison Krohnberg, 0-for-2, SB, R, BB; Maren Forystek, 1-for-2, triple, 2 R, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, R; Alivia Schneider, 1-for-3, R; Lauren Schammel, 2-for-3, R; Melanie Winzenburg, 1-for-3, RBI; Lilly Schammel, 0-for-2