Nelsen homers as Rebels down Lyle-Pacelli softball team

The Southland softball team used a 10-run first inning to garner momentum as it beat Lyle-Pacelli (0-2 overall) 22-7 in five innings in Rose Creek Thursday.

Kayla Nelsen had a homer and four RBIs for the Rebels (3-1 overall).

Southland pitching: Bailey Johnson (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 5 ER

Southland hitting: Katie Thome 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 R; Larissa Goslee 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 4 R; Kayla Nelsen 2-for-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R; Hattie Wiste 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Bailey Johnson 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R

LP pitching: Lillian VaDeer (L) 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 5 BB

LP hitting: Lillian VaDeer 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R