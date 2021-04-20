Mower reports 50 cases active

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,519 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 121 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 50 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Sunday, April 18, 16,686 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 54%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 12,067 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary. The MDH also reports that 82% of Mower County residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose.

Statewide, the MDH reported 558,850 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 23,691 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 29,282 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,964 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,031 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,337 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.