April 2, 2021

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Mower student

By Daily Herald

Published 5:17 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Livianna Culbert of Austin, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Livianna, a fourth-grader at the public online charter school, was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Smreker, in recognition of her hard work and determination to succeed in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Livianna will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, Minnesota Connections Academy principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

Livianna came to Minnesota Connections Academy this year because her mother, Jennifer Hatfield, believed it was the best option for their family at the time. She said they plan to stay with MNCA considering her daughter’s great success with the program this year.

“She has excelled so much just based on the one-on-one attention and the elimination of normal brick and mortar distractions,” Gould said. “Livianna has worked harder this year than I have ever seen, and it has paid off.”

Minnesota Connections Academy (MNCA), a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, officially opened enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year. The school is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Minnesota Connections Academy visit www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

