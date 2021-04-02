expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

By Daily Herald

Published 6:07 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Autism Friendly Austin (AFA) is offering a community-wide informational presentation on the Minnesota Autism Center (MAC), a potential new autism service provider coming to Austin and surrounding areas.

Autism Friendly Austin, a community initiative led by the Hormel Historic Home, has over the last 10 years developed a wide range of educational, support, and social opportunities for area families affected by autism. MAC has expressed interest in expanding with a center in the community. This addition would complement and strengthen AFA’s efforts and those of others, allowing more families’ needs to be met.

MAC provides therapeutic services for individuals ages 18 months to 21 years who have ASD. Just as importantly, they serve the families and guardians of those with ASD.

The services are both center-based and in-home, utilizing several therapeutic modalities all based on the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy. These services are intended to help develop individualized treatment plans and group learning experiences delivered in a 1:1 ratio or group learning setting with a team of mental health professionals. 

As a comprehensive provider, MAC’s programs focus on early intervention, school readiness, and life skill development and include speech and occupational therapy, assessment and diagnostic services, and individual and family therapy. They serve approximately 400 clients at their 10 centers in Eagan, Eden Prairie, Fridley, Minnetonka, Woodbury, Duluth, Mankato and Rochester. 

Autism Friendly Austin and MAC are hoping to hear from you about how MAC’s services can further reach and support our Autism community. 

The presentation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Hormel Historic Home. Masks are required. Space is limited. To register, email autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 507-433-4243.

More News

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Return to Hope

Property tax statements arriving

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Mower County

Return to Hope

Mower County

Property tax statements arriving

Mower County

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

PHOTO: Mower deputies named DWI All Stars

Health

Over 14K Mower residents have received at least one vaccine

Agriculture

Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: March 21-27

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Second suspect charged in mid-March burglary

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

News

Lawsuit over correction’s handling of COVID will proceed

Business

Housing Rehabilitation Loans available through SEMCAC

Education

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Mower student

Mower County

Mower under red flag fire risk warning until 8 p.m.

Breaking News

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Health

New research offers hope to women with POI

Business

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

News

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Hayfield

Board man gets paid, Hayfield advances

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

News

Ex-cop told onlooker Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Business

SMART Transit recognized for service during pandemic

News

Historic river pollution threatens coastal Great Lakes fish