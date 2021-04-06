expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

By Associated Press

Published 6:31 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday launched an outreach campaign aimed at vaccinating Minnesota workers in frontline industries in the coming weeks.

The outreach effort, which is part of a broader statewide “Roll Up Your Sleeves, MN” campaign, aims to connect workers in industries like food service with opportunities to get vaccinated at state-run community vaccination sites. The campaign begins this week with workers at restaurants, bars and breweries across the state.

“Food service workers have been profoundly impacted by this pandemic,” Walz said in a release. “While we’ve expanded vaccine eligibility, we are still focused on immunizing for impact and the priority populations we identified early in this process,”

As of Sunday, more than 1.8 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 1.2 million have been fully vaccinated. At least 42 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received one dose, including 83 percent of people 65 and older.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,014 new cases and 4 deaths, which represent cases and deaths for both Monday and Tuesday after the state did not release an update on Sunday due to the Easter holiday.

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school