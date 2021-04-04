Miles scores 22, but Blue Devil women fall short in Region XIII title game

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 73-62 in the Region XIII title game in Fergus Falls Saturday.

The Blue Devils (4-9 overall) were led by Cayli Miles, who had 22 points and eight rebounds. Imani Colon put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jade Love scored 15.

With all Division III NJCAA championships being cancelled, the MCAC put together a four-team Region XIII women’s championship for a season-ending event.

RCC scoring: Caylie Miles,22; Imani Colon, 16; Jade Love, 15; Megan Shanahan, 5; Deaira Keaton, 4