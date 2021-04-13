expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

By Associated Press

Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

NEW YORK — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video  in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

More News

Packers show positive signs in loss to Falcons

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

News

Wrestlers at youth tournament contract the coronavirus

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Local Government

Mower County Commissioner Special General Election Tuesday, April 13

News

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

News

Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Hayfield

Vikings land their ship

Mower County

Eyes on the horizon