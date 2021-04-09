MCHS seeking volunteers for buckthorn removal at Chert Quarry

The Mower County Historical Society is seeking volunteers to help with the removal of invasive buckthorn at the Grand Meadow Chert Quarry Project.

Volunteers are needed for the following shifts:

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1

• 1:15-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1

• 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8

• 1:15-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8

Lunch will be provided from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on both Saturdays.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and be ready to follow DNR directions on the removal of buckthorn. Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for outdoor work with long pants, long sleeves, gloves, and work boots or study shoes and be prepared to lift and haul dead branches and vines.

Due to safety concerns, volunteers must be signed-up and registered to participate. To do so, contact MCHS Director Randy Forster at director@mowercountyhistory.org.