April 2, 2021

Maynard Hamor, 80

By Daily Herald

Published 5:13 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Maynard W. Hamor, age 80, a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born on September 4, 1940 in Austin, MN.

Maynard is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Eudell (nee Norton); his loving daughters, Jane (Raul) Rodriguez, Paula (Bryan) Foster and Cheryl (Michael) Airoldi; his cherished grandchildren, Cecelia and Raul Rodriguez, Anthony and Dominic Airoldi; as well as his dear brothers, Vernon Yarwood and Guy Yarwood; his sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Wendel, Elaine Stoen, Judy Bastin, Jean Norton, and Richard Pedersen; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nellie Yarwood, his brothers, Paul R. Smith and Darwin Hamor; his parents-in-law, Milton and Stella Norton and his siblings-in-law, Jackie Kahler, Agatha Pedersen, Jan Neumann and John Norton.

Maynard proudly served in the United States Navy and was awarded an honorable discharge. He was employed as a welder at Caterpillar for 30 years and retired in 1995. Maynard attended Church of the Good Shepherd. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Maynard’s life, memorial donations may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.

