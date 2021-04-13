expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Mark H. Wrolson, 65

By Daily Herald

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Mark H. Wrolson, 65

Mark Henry Wrolson, 65, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home after a fight with cancer on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Mark was born October 17, 1955 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Henry and Isabel (Stahl) Wrolson. He attended school in Austin and then served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1976. On June 23, 1990 he married the love of his life, Anita Kunze.

In his spare time, he loved to work on cars, garden, go hunting and fishing and most of all spend time with his family.

Mark put his family at the forefront of his life, even providing day care for the grandkids, He was a good husband, a great father, and an awesome grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Isabel Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Pauline Kunze and brother-in-law, Robert Mathis.

Mark is survived by his wife: Anita Wrolson of Austin; daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Jake Haugen of Waseca, MN; Rachel and Lance Sorensen of Austin; grandchildren: Xander Haugen, Katelyn Johnson, Shyla Haugen, Leah Haugen, and Charlotte Sorensen; siblings: JoAnn and Richard Chinander, Cheryl Wrolson, Merlin and Callie Anderson, Perry and Carol Anderson, Rich and Jill Anderson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Richard Chinander officiating. Military honors by Austin Post #91, American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216, VFW. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

More News

Packers show positive signs in loss to Falcons

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

News

Wrestlers at youth tournament contract the coronavirus

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Local Government

Mower County Commissioner Special General Election Tuesday, April 13

News

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

News

Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Hayfield

Vikings land their ship

Mower County

Eyes on the horizon