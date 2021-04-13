expand
April 13, 2021

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Aiden Bebee Lauseng, 20, of Stewartville, formerly of Elkton, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts – as part of a plea agreement on Friday in Mower County District Court. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on Sept. 3.

Aiden Bebee Lauseng, 20

Court documents state that law enforcement was notified on Aug. 1 that a 15-year-old female reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Lauseng, who was known to her. A Mower County deputy spoke to the victim, who reported that Lauseng repeatedly “raped” her over the past year.

The victim told the deputy the abuse began in August 2019 and that the abuse consisted of intercourse and him making her perform sexual acts on him. She said it happened as frequently as once a week and would sometimes cease for three to four weeks before commencing again.

A Mower County sergeant spoke to Lauseng, who admitted to having sex with the victim on two incidents, as well as three incidents of sexual acts with the victim. He denied that he “forced” her to perform sexual acts, but also said the victim was not “comfortable” with doing them.

Lauseng will be sentenced on June 10.

