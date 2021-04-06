expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

An Austin man who allegedly fled police while driving under the influence in a stolen vehicle made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Kevin Paul Kurz, 48

Kevin Paul Kurz, 48, has been charged with felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance – and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police officer responded to a stolen vehicle call at about 1:47 a.m. on April 2 at the Kwik Trip on Oakland Avenue. The reporting party said he left his car, a 2007 Saturn Ion, running while he went into the store. When he exited the store, he saw his car driving away with a male driver in the seat.

A Mower County deputy located the vehicle and stopped it, but it then sped away. After a chase that lasted about 7.6 miles through Austin, the Saturn came to a stop in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest after an officer successfully deployed stop sticks in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue and 12th Street Southwest.

The driver, Kurz, was placed in a squad car and a deputy observed his pupils were dilated and did not react to light. He also detected the odor of alcohol on Kurz’s breath. Kurz was transported to jail, where he refused to perform field sobriety tests. Kurz did agree to provide a blood sample after the deputy was granted a search warrant; the sample was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory for analysis.

Security video footage obtained from Kwik Trip showed Kurz entering the Saturn, which was parked near the front door, and driving away.

A review of Kurz’s criminal history shows multiple prior convictions for theft, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer, as well as convictions for check forgery, theft by check, financial transaction card fraud, DWI and arson.

Kurz will appear in court again on April 15.

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school