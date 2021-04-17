Letter to the Editor: ‘Thank you’ for making Easter event a success

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza Event, which was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Austin on April 3, 2021, was an awesome morning for the community to drive-through and receive goodies in celebration of Easter. We are thankful for the support from the community attending, Jim Jayes for his entertainment and generous donations from Hy-Vee, Walmart and church members.

A special thanks goes to the volunteers for their hard work making this a blessing for our community. We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

Cynthia Goskeson

Westminster

Presbyterian

Christian

Education Director