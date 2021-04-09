KSMQ adds to executive staff

Robert “Bob” Hartman of Austin has joined KSMQ Public Television as director – Market Partnerships.

The announcement was made earlier this week by Eric Olson, president and CEO of KSMQ Public Television.

“Bob has a passion for community service, and wants to raise his family in Austin,” Olson said. “He brings a solid business sense and great enthusiasm to our non-profit mission.”

In this newly created position, Hartman will be tasked with developing revenue opportunities with donor-investor partners such as philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and KSMQ Public Television members. The goal is to increase long-term financial support for the services KSMQ Public Service Media, Inc. provides local residents.

Hartman and his family reside in Austin. He has enjoyed a successful career in retail sales and sales management with companies in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Hartman joined KSMQ from Stadheim Jewelers in Austin where he served as store manager. He will continue to serve as president of the Ambassadors of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce.