Jordison shoots a 37 to lead BP boys to a first place finish at home

The Blooming Prairie boys golf team took first place a five-team meet in BP Tuesday.

Colin Jordison shot a 37 to take first for the Awesome Blossoms and Keegan Bronson shot a 40 to take fourth for Hayfield.

Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 163; 2. Faribault Academy 177; 3. United South Central 181; 4. New Richland-HEG 203; 5. Maple River 204

BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 37; Kollyn Alwes, 47; David Kartes, 47; Garret Farr, 41; Colby Johnson, 38; Brady Johnson, 49

Hayfield scoring: Keegan Bronson, 40; Sam Tucker, 51; Ty Bronson, 54