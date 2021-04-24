Jamey Helgeson: Support LIFE Mower County during May event

We want to share an exciting campaign in which LIFE Mower County is participating in this May. You may remember the #GiveAtHomeMN campaign last year – an eight-day fundraising event that helped nonprofits like us generate revenue to help sustain our programs through the beginning of the pandemic. This year, we are participating in the second iteration of that event – named SpringForwardMN!

We are hoping you can help us guarantee a successful campaign. There are a couple of key areas in which we need your help:

• Make a donation to LIFE Mower County – here’s the link to our GiveMN page: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Life-Mower-County

• Share our page with your network on social media while posting about the work of LIFE Mower County. Encourage your friends and family to donate!

Thank you in advance for your generous support during SpringForwardMN. We will have more information in our May 2021 E-News about the SpringForwardMN campaign.

26th annual Rose Sale Update

Due to circumstances beyond our control (COVID-19 related issues where roses are shipped from), we had to postpone our 26th annual Rose Sale Pick-Up and Delivery Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, until a date to be determined in June. We should have a new date announced in May. Volunteer shifts will be switched to the new date once it has been decided and you will be notified via email. Once you have been notified, please let us know if you need to change or cancel your volunteer shift. We will continue to accept rose sale orders on our website at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale until further notice. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact LIFE Mower County at 1-507-433-8994 or info@lifemowercounty.org.

President Releases FY 2022 “Skinny” Budget

On April 9, President Joe Biden’s Administration released a short version of his Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget. This document covers the President’s discretionary spending request and does not include mandatory spending or revenues. It proposes major investments in programs that support people with disabilities. Particularly, it proposes an additional $551 million for home and community-based services, doubling Lifespan Respite Care funding and increasing Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding by $2.6 billion.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual Zumba 101, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Tours, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Happy Hour, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Picnic in the Park, 11:30 a.m. and Virtual Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check In, 5 p.m.

May 4: Virtual Cooking at 4 p.m. and Virtual Game Night, 6 p.m.

May 5: Bowling League at 4 p.m.

May 6: Walking Club, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: Dance Party, 6 p.m.

May 8: Virtual Spring SO Fit 6 Week Fitness Challenge Check In, 5 p.m.