Huskies use a monster first inning to beat Austin

The Austin softball team went through an impossibly tough inning to start the day as it lost to Owatonna 31-2 in the Packer Dome Tuesday.

The first 14 hitters of the game reached base for the Huskies (2-3 overall, 2-2 Big Nine) as Owatonna jumped out to a 20-0 lead before Austin registered an at-bat. Owatonna bashed six doubles in 25 at bats in that opening frame.

Owatonna went on to go up 31-0 after two innings, before Austin got on the board on a two-run homer by senior Isabel Stark. Stark launched the homer to deep to right field and she also doubled to right in the first inning.

“That frustration of seeing them be aggressive made me just want to just slam it back at them and that we can do something,” Stark said. “We’ve got a pretty young team, but we’re all close. We’re sticking together when it gets to low points like it was today.”

Stark also knocked in four RBIs during a doubleheader for the Packers (0-6 overall, 0-5 Big Nine) last weekend.

Owatonna 20 11 0 0 — 31 23 0

Austin 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 0

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 IP, 23 H, 7 BB, 31 ER, 1 K, 1 HBP

Austin hitting: Lucy Lagervall, 0-for-1, BB; Isabel Stark, 2-for-2, HR, double, 2 RBIs, R; Kate Holtz, 0-for-2; Madisyn Busker, 0-for-1, BB; Sadie Hagan, 0-for-1; Alia Retterath, 0-for-2; Kate VanPelt, 0-for-2; Abby VanPelt, 0-for-1; Nevaeh Borg, 0-for-1; Megan Dilley-Jones, 0-for-1