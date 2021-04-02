Housing Rehabilitation Loans available through SEMCAC

SEMCAC, a Community Action Agency serving southeastern Minnesota, has funds available through Minnesota Housing for housing rehabilitation loans for eligible homeowners in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.

This loan is a 0 percent interest rate loan (no monthly payments) with a 15-year term or a 10-year term for mobile/manufactured homes in a mobile home park. If you meet the following requirements, you may be eligible to borrow up to $27,000 to complete improvements and/or accessibility needs to your home:

• Must have owned and occupied the property as principal place of residence for the past six months;

• Current with your property taxes;

• Current with your mortgage payments;

• Have less than $25,000 in assets;

• Have total gross household income within the income limits, which is 30 percent of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Properties in a Reverse Mortgage, Trust or in a Cooperative are not eligible

For more information, please contact Cindy at SEMCAC, PO Box 549, Rushford, MN 55971, direct line 507 864-8207 or e-mail cindy.vitse@semcac.org. All applicants are protected under the Data Privacy Act.