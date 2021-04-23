Hendrickson strikes out 14 as Vikings take down Blossoms

The Hayfield softball team took down Blooming Prairie (4-2 overall) 7-2 in Hayfield Thursday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out 14 for the Vikings (3-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 14 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 3-for-4, 3 R; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Kylie Freeburg, 2-for-4, R; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Beaver, 0-for-2, BB; Jo Tempel, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Taylor Dick, 1-for-3, RBI

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Allison Krohnberg, 1-for-4; Bobbie Bruns, 0-for-4, RBI; Maren Forstyek, 1-for-4, RBI; Lexie Steckelberg, 1-for-3; Aliva Schneider, 1-for-3; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-2, BB