Hendrickson pitches Vikings to an opening win

The Hayfield softball team opened its season with a 5-4 win in Medford Monday.

Senior pitcher Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out 12 for the Vikings (1-0 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 12 K

Hayfield hitting: Anna Bamlet, 0-for-3, 2 R, BB; Natalee Heydt, 0-for-3, BB; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 1-for-3, RBI; Maleah Olson, 1-for-4, RBI; Kylie Freeburg, 2-for-3, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3, RBI