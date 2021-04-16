Hebrink nets first win for Packer boys tennis team

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Northfield 6-1 on the road Thursday.

Cole Hebrink scored his first ever varsity win with a sweep at No. 2 singles for the Packers (0-3 overall, 0-3 Big Nine).

“Cole was able to control play throughout the match and it was good to get our first individual win as a team. The guys were excited for Cole,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Joey Schammel continues to play well (at No. 1) as he fell in another tough three setter.”

Singles

No. 1 Ryan Will (N) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-8

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Oden Hoffs (N) 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3 Pascal Cogan (N) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 Anthony Amys-Roe (N) def. Max Larson (A) 6-0 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Tate Sand and Andrew Ryden (N) def. Cade Morrison and Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Grant Bouvin and Robby Swenson (N) def. Michael Garry and Thomas Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 Micah Olson and David Rhoades (N) def. Marcos Castro and Quinton Grimley (A) 6-1 , 6-1