expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Hayfield baseball team pounds out 21 runs to beat FBA

By Daily Herald

Published 9:12 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

The Hayfield baseball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-3 overall) 21-0 in five innings in Faribault Monday.

Nolan Klocke and Lucas Hansen combined for a one-hitter for the Vikings (5-0 overall). Hayfield had 20 hits as a team.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Lucas Hansen, 2 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-5, double, HBP, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Joey Tempel, 1-for-3, 2 BBs, HBP, 4 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Karver Heydt, 3-for-4, double, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 2-for-4, double, BB, R, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-3, double, R, 4 RBIs; Kael Becker, 0-for-1, HBP, R; Erik Bungum, 2-for-4, double, BB, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Watson, 2-for-4, BB, 3 R, RBI; Kobe Foster, 1-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI

More News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

Hayfield baseball team pounds out 21 runs to beat FBA

Vikings take down FBA as Freeburg homers

Blue Devil baseball team swept in the RCTC