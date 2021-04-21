GMLOK pitcher tosses no-hitter as Bulldogs sweep Houston

The GMLOK baseball team swept a doubleheader in Houston by scores of 7-1 and 14-4 Tuesday.

Lucas Heusinkveldt tossed a five inning no-hitter in the first game for the Bulldogs (2-2 overall) and Dustin Copley smashed two homers, while finishing with six RBIs in the doubleheader.

GMLOK 7, Houston 1

GMLOK pitching: Lucas Heusinkveldt (W) 5 IP, 6 BBs, 1 ER

GMLOK hitting: Dustin Copley, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Connor Munson, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Heusinkveldt, 2-for-2, BB, 2 R

GMLOK 14, Houston 4

GMLOK pitching: Nick Fetterly (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K

GMLOK hitting: Copley, 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Munson, 1-for-1, RBI, 3 BBs; Heusinkveldt, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 SB; Gavin Sweeny, 1-for-3, R