Get to Know: Southland senior Ethan Forthun
Ethan Forthun is a senior at Southland.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Basketball and football.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Definitely bus rides on the way home from games with the seniors, my freshman year.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: Nothing comes easy and lifting is necessary.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: (NFL kicker) Adam Vinatieri because he’s the best to ever do it. I also admire his laser focus.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: Adam Vinatieri.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Ankle surgery my junior year.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: NFL Kicker.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Chicken parm noodles from Noodles and Co.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Play college football and major in Radiology/MRI.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: The pandemic is very frustrating especially during our senior year. Although it’s limiting I have been able to get into private gyms and get some work in. I have also got the chance to play against some of the best players in Southeast Minnesota during AAU in the summer/fall, and in some private gyms.