April 2, 2021

Get to Know: Austin’s Luis Nieto Vasquez

By Rocky Hulne

Published 8:04 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Luis Nieto Vasquez is a senior at Austin High School.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A:  I compete in football and wrestling.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Being able to go in my first varsity football game in my junior year.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A:  What I’ve learned from sports is that you must be committed to the sport and train out of season to show the coaches you care.

Luis Nieto Vasquez

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Gopher wrestler Gabel Stevenson. He shows he is committed to the sport and everything he says he does. He never doubts himself and like he says himself, he’s ruthless.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: The Brands brothers, who coach the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Playing football later in the season and having to practice during a pandemic.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Welder or working in construction.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Tacos.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Join a union for welding and start working.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It just sucks that we can’t be in school and we can’t play sports how we used to.

 

